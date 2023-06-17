PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $72.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

