PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

