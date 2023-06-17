PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.74.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
