PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 908,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.08.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $5,958,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 208,315 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 496,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 198,257 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

