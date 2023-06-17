PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 908,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.08.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.