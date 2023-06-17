Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL opened at C$41.20 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$40.81 and a 1-year high of C$49.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The stock has a market cap of C$22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7522996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.