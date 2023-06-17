Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $116,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.08%.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

