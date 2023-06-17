Pepe Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Pepe has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market cap of $415.19 million and approximately $197.12 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000092 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $122,842,376.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

