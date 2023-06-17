Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 154,215 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 15.7% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

