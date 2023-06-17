Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Perion Network Price Performance
Shares of PERI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.
Institutional Trading of Perion Network
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 154,215 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 15.7% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
