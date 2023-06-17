Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) & Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Head to Head Analysis

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Forbo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $142.57 million 0.55 $5.95 million $0.69 14.22 Forbo N/A N/A N/A $1.20 32.38

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than Forbo. Perma-Pipe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forbo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Forbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 4.05% 10.26% 4.51% Forbo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perma-Pipe International and Forbo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Forbo 0 3 0 0 2.00

Given Forbo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forbo is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats Forbo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Pipe International

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Forbo

(Get Rating)

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring. This division also provides ready-made adhesives for floor covering installations, parquet flooring, and ceramic tiles, as well as leveling compounds for the construction industry and liquid floors under the trade name of Eurocol. Its products are used in public buildings, department stores, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, schools, libraries, commercial and office spaces, leisure centers, shops, hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias; as well as for applications in the residential market. The Movement Systems division offers conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and timing and flat belts under the Siegling brand name. Its products are used in various applications in industry, trade, and the service sector, including conveyor and processing belts in the food industry; treadmill belts in fitness studios; and flat belts in mail distribution centers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.