Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,649,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

