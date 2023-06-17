PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,885,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 5,092,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of PCCYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 603,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

