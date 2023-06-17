Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Down 19.7% in May

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 32,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,313,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 820,172 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,286.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $19,634,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PBR opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

