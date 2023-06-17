Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$15.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8492201 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.29.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

