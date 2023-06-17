Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of PEY opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8492201 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

