Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 45,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 60,338,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,734,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Pfizer has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $521,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $52,858,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

