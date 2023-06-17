PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.
Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund
In other news, Director Brian Reid purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
