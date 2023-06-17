PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 97,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.