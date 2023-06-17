PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading 0.7% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05. 163,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 63,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

