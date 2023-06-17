PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading 0.7% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05. 163,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 63,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
