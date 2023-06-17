Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.