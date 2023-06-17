Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,956. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.