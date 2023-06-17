Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

