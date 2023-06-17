Platform Technology Partners Buys 590 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

