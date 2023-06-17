Platform Technology Partners Has $517,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

