Platform Technology Partners Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 95,157 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,804,783 shares of company stock valued at $208,893,640 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

