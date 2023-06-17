Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

