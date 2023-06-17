Platform Technology Partners Makes New $282,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of SHOP opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

