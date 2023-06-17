Platform Technology Partners Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

