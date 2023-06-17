Platform Technology Partners Reduces Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

