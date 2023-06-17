Platform Technology Partners Sells 462 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

