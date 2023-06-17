Platform Technology Partners Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $405.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.64 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

