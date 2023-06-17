Platform Technology Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

