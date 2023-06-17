Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 185477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -157.89%.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 344,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,401,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after buying an additional 228,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.