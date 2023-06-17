Polianta Ltd Acquires 1,400 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 707,908 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

NYSE TWLO opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

