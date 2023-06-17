Polianta Ltd Acquires 9,600 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,836 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4,081.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

