Polianta Ltd Boosts Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Sunrun by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sunrun by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,991 shares of company stock worth $2,038,025. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

