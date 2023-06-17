Polianta Ltd Has $10.52 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

