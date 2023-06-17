Polianta Ltd Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Polianta Ltd raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.8 %

CLF stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

