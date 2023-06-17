Polianta Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 4.2% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

OEF opened at $205.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $207.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

