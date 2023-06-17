Polianta Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $35,057,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $16,077,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $15,553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

