Polianta Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.97 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.