Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

