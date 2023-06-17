Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,800 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Ford Motor comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

