Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,200 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

