Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Etsy by 57.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $94.60 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.