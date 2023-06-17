Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pono Capital Three

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pono Capital Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTHRU traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40. Pono Capital Three has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

