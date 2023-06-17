Power Americas Resource Group (OTC:PARG) Trading Down 10.4%

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. (OTC:PARG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16.

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in brewing, distribution, and marketing craft-brewed beers in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Brisset Beer International, Inc and changed its name to Power Americas Resource Group Ltd.

