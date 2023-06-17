Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Yang Chiah Yee Sells 1,381 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $90.58 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

