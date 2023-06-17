Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

