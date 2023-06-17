Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

