Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.