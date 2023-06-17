Private Asset Management Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.