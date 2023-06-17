Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.